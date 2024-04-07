April 7, 2024

Christodoulides discusses migration with EU Commission President and Greek PM

By Andria Kades
christodoulides lunch mitsotakis and von der

President Nikos Christodoulides was discussing migration with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday during a lunch with Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The meeting took place in Athens, after the ruling New Democracy Party’s conference where Christodoulides delivered a speech.

After the conference, Christodoulides had a private meeting with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, at Maximos Mansion.

He then had lunch with von der Leyen and Mitsotakis.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said “the main topic of discussion is the management of the recent increased migration flows from Lebanon, and specific ways to prevent this phenomenon through more active involvement of the EU.”

Christodoulides is slated to visit Lebanon on Monday together with the ministers of interior, foreign affairs, the Chief of the National Guard and other officials for a meeting with the country’s leadership regarding the migration issue.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

