April 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
AG: Police must do more to protect public prosecutors

By Nikolaos Prakas
The burnt car of Paphos public prosecutor in January

Police need to take further action to protect public prosecutors, attorney-general George Savvides said on Wednesday, following a discussion at the House legal committee on bombings of prosecutors’ cars a few months ago.

The committee also discussed the issue of pay rises to public prosecutors on Wednesday, something which Savvides said he supports.

“We are deeply disturbed and troubled, and we condemn with all our heart and soul the bombings and other forms of attack on public prosecutors,” he said.

He added that from the first moment his office acted with the police, who are responsible for protecting public prosecutors.

“I think it is their responsibility to take the steps that are needed to protect all colleagues,” he said.

Commenting on the pay rises, Savvides said that they have set up a collaborative team with two public prosecutors to promote their requests.

He said that the matter will be dealt with.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

