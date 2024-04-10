April 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Arrests for forged documents

By Staff Reporter01
Police in Limassol arrested two people aged 43 and 44 on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the acquisition of a driver’s licence through false representations.

Police said on Wednesday that a package containing forged documents and dispatched from a foreign country arrived at a courier company in Limassol. Following a tip off, police officers headed to the company, where they located the specific package. Inside, they found a driver’s licence from a European country bearing the details of one of the two people arrested.

Further examination led to testimonies against both the 43-year-old and the 44-year-old, resulting in arrest warrants being issued. The two were placed in custody to assist with the ongoing investigation. They are currently awaiting their remand order.

 

staff reporter

