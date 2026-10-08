Pan-European centre right political group the European People’s Party on Thursday said that it will offer its support at the 2028 elections to whomever Disy nominates as its candidate following intra-party elections on November 28.

“The European People’s Party will support whichever candidate wins Disy’s internal election, and will support and respect the will of the members of Disy,” a spokesperson told the Cyprus Mail.

The comment comes with Disy leader Annita Demetriou having earlier in the day pulled out of the race to be the party’s nominee, leaving just her predecessor Averof Neophytou and former health minister George Pamboridis currently in the race.

Asked about the party’s next steps following Demetriou’s withdrawal, party MP Demos Georgiades told the newspaper that “there are still two candidates in the race, and so we will go ahead with our internal party elections and continue with our democratic procedures”.

Pressed on which of the two candidates he would rather support, he said that “institutionally speaking, it would be more correct for those of us speaking on behalf of the party, especially MPs, to stay away from taking public positions, and allow the membership to take the decision and express its will”.

The party, he said, will then “rally around whomever is elected as its nominee, whether it be one of the two candidates who have thus far put their name forward, or potentially another name entirely”.

‘Concern and anxiety’ over party division

Then asked about the prospect of another candidate entering the race, he said that he is at present unaware of any other potential candidates who may seek the party’s nomination for the 2028 election, but added that “until nominations close, it cannot be entirely ruled out”.

Demetriou had earlier in the day said that she had decided to not seek her party’s nomination for the 2028 election so as to preserve party unity, stressing that party members had expressed “concern and anxiety regarding the risk of division once again”.

“Such an outcome would be disastrous for our party and for our country. It would also have negative consequences for our ultimate effort. It is primarily my responsibility, as party leader, to prevent this, to safeguard Disy, an institution which stands above individuals,” she said.

She added that “for me, the unity and cohesion of our party are paramount”, and that therefore, “as the guardian of that unity, I have decided not to seek the nomination”.

“I reiterate that Disy must field its own candidate and move towards the presidential elections. The party’s democratic procedures will be followed, and the verdict of the members will be respected,” she said.

Her reference to there being division “once again” comes after two Disy members stood at the 2023 election, with Neophytou being the party’s endorsed candidate and Nikos Christodoulides standing as an independent, winning the backing of Diko, Dipa, and Edek.

Christodoulides later left Disy, and went on to win the election, while Averof finished the election in third place.