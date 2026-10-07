The municipality of Athienou was awarded the “Green city of Cyprus” award for 2025 on Wednesday.

The prize was awarded for two projects concerning the reuse of materials in the renovation process of the municipal market and converting it into a cultural centre, while the second saw local artists curate bus stops celebrating the area’s embroidery traditions.

With the award, the municipality continues to be included in Cyprus’ Green Cities and Communities network of the Cyprus Centre for Environmental Research and Education for the eight consecutive year.