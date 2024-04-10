April 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President pledges renewed support for CMP

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
christodoulides
President Nikos Christodoulides [Source: CNA]

Addressing the humanitarian consequences of the Turkish invasion is an imperative, President Nikos Christodoulides said.

Speaking at a commemoration event in Voroklini on Tuesday, Christodoulides said that the drama of the missing persons and their families constitutes the most tragic aspect of 1974.

The president assured attendees that the state is working diligently to address the issue.

“It is the duty of the state, local government, and each individual to recognise and honour in any way those who contributed to their homeland defended its freedom,” the president said.

Uncertainty about the fate of people in times of war is a universal issue for all states experiencing the horrors of war and armed conflict, he noted.

“Fifty years later the drama of the missing persons and their families remains the most tragic aspect of the summer of 1974,” he said, adding that the office of the Head of the missing persons committee (CMP), engage in tireless efforts towards resolution, management, and achievement of practical solutions.

“We feel the utmost responsibility towards the duty entrusted to us by the Cypriot people, and we work honestly and substantially to address the consequences [and] the humanitarian issues brought about by the Turkish invasion and the ongoing occupation,” Christodoulides said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped cn.png
The CNA focuses its attention on events in Cyprus and on developments abroad that have some bearing on Cyprus

Related Posts

Police arrest two men in Paphos for car arson case

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Partial clouds, unsettled

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Souzana Psara

Using art to send strong environmental messages

CM Guest Columnist

Eid al-Fitr begins on Wednesday

Tom Cleaver

Opposition blasts agriculture minister over farmers’ compensation

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign