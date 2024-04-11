April 11, 2024

Libertex hosts convivial event to mark FC Bayern tie

By Press Release02
In an electrifying display of football excellence, FC Bayern and Arsenal FC battled it out in the UEFA Champions League quarter finals, ultimately ending in a dramatic draw that left fans on the edge of their seats. To mark the occasion, Libertex, proud Official Online Trading Partner of FC Bayern, hosted a special viewing of the match for select members of the press, to witness the intense battle unfold in a spirited and convivial setting.

“Tonight we welcome and embrace fans of both clubs who are here, and we emphasise that, for us, the love of the game is always of primary importance,” said Phivos Papadopoulos, Head of PR, Communications & Sponsorships at Libertex.

“Our enhanced partnership with FC Bayern as an Official Platinum Partner is a testament of the common values and aspirations shared between our two organisations, and we are excited to continue supporting FC Bayern in its UEFA Champions League campaign, as well as in the German Bundesliga. We proudly remain by their side, at all times, in victory or defeat.”

The event was a showcase of the passion and thrill unique to a football match of this magnitude. Attendees enjoyed an array of drinks, casual eats and football-themed entertainment. Adding to the unique experience, members of the press were welcomed with an exclusive video greeting from FC Bayern players, only moments before they entered the pitch.

As part of the evening’s surprises, everyone was presented with an official FC Bayern scarf, as a gesture of appreciation for their attendance and support. Furthermore, an exclusive game was organised, offering the rare opportunity to claim official jerseys signed by FC Bayern stars, providing an additional touch of exclusivity and excitement to the evening.

The pivotal match took place at Emirates Stadium in London, where FC Bayern’s skill and resolve were on full display. Arsenal FC, reaching the quarter finals for the first time since 2010, faced a challenging opponent in FC Bayern, a team known for its historical dominance over the Gunners. Despite both teams’ spirited performance, neither could secure a decisive victory, setting the stage for an even more intense showdown in the upcoming round.

Libertex, one of the leading names in CFD trading, initiated its multi-year partnership with FC Bayern in 2022, and stands proud in supporting FC Bayern’s unmatched team spirit and ethos, as well as its constant efforts for excellence. Beyond the shared qualities between the two, the partnership clearly demonstrates Libertex’s own steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence.

