April 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironmentFeatured

Wedding venue operating on environmentally protected site

By Andria Kades01
Ayia Napa

There are at least 20 illegalities at Ayia Napa’s environmentally protected Natura 2000 site, but not a single deterrent measure has been imposed apart from a fine, Cyprus’ Ecological Movement charged on Wednesday.

MPs at the House environment committee were furious at how blatantly the law is flouted, whether it be by the church for its monastery construction or businesses.

Agriculture Minister Maria Xenophontos confirmed to deputies that a wedding venue is operating on an environmentally protected site in the Ayia Napa area.

She said the matter has already been reported to the town planning department and environment department.

Xenophontos stressed that she herself had taken steps over the matter in her previous capacity as environment commissioner.

Nonetheless, only the licensing authority has the power to demolish a building in case of illegalities, she told MPs.

In this case, the planning authority in the area in question is the Famagusta district administration and the building authority is the Ayia Napa municipality, the interior ministry permanent secretary clarified.

Xenophontos highlighted that just because mistakes happened in the past, this does not give anyone any right to continue illegalities.

A Terra Cyprus rep said authorities need to take action over the wedding venue, which was constructed in 1993 with a housing building permit, before the area was declared environmentally protected.

Similarly, a spokesperson for the Ecological Movement, accused the environment department on not having a single staffer in the Famagusta district.

He added there are at least 20 illegalities in the area, but not a single deterring measure has been implemented, beyond a €2,000 fine by the game fund.

The legal service could have easily begun proceedings to halt the illegalities, he charged.

MPs also decried the government’s handling of the illegal monastery which began construction at Ayia Napa’s Natura 2000 site. Though it has been ordered to stop building works, an appeal has been filed while the bishopric recently launched a petition to keep the project going.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

UAE allocates $15 million for Amalthea fund

Andria Kades

Monk breaks silence over monastery scandal: ‘I owe you an explanation’

Andria Kades

Bangladesh Honourary Consulate: ‘terribly sad that someone died this way’

Andria Kades

AG: ‘We have to draw the line between free speech and impunity’

Andria Kades

Denmark agrees with Cyprus on Syria

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Learn the art of contortion with world-renowned coach

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign