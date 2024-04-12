April 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Andorran FM and Demetriou discuss bilateral relations

By Source: Cyprus News Agency02
Ðñüåäñïò ÂïõëÞò Õðïõñãüò Åîùôåñéêþí Áíäüññáò

The very good relations between Cyprus and Andorra, based on principles and their common characteristics as small states, were underlined by House Speaker Annita Demetriou and Andorran Foreign Minister Imma Tor Faus, as the two officials met on Friday in the framework of Faus’ official visit in Cyprus.

According to a House press release, Demetriou thanked the Andorran FM for the support of Andorra regarding the Cyprus problem and the efforts for a settlement. Annita Demetriou reaffirmed the commitment of the Greek Cypriot in resuming talks to achieve a just and sustainable solution, stressing that fifty years after the Turkish invasion and continued occupation, Turkey is still violating basic human rights in Cyprus.

Demetriou said that Turkey must end its provocations and illegal actions against Cyprus and comply with the international law and the relevant UN Resolutions. The Turkish claim for a ‘two-state’ solution will never be accepted, she stressed.

Demetriou also expressed concern about the increasing immigration pressures that Cyprus experiences and the hope that the new EU Pact on Migration and Asylum will contribute to achieving solidarity and equal distribution of responsibilities among the members states, so that this major issue can be dealt collectively and effectively.

Demetriou also pointed out that Cyprus has far exceeded its capabilities at the expense of those who are really in need. Pointing out the connection of the immigration issue with the rise of the extreme right in Europe, the House President underlined that leaders must address the citizens with clear positions and emphasize the importance of defending European principles and values, especially in view of the upcoming European elections.

On her part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Andorra reaffirmed Andorra’s based on principles position and support regarding the Cyprus problem and its solution.

She also expressed understanding for the disproportionate migratory pressures Cyprus experiences and, at the same time, expressed appreciation for the leading role that Cyprus plays in relation to the situation in the Middle East, including the “Amalthea” initiative for the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza, as an illustrative example of the important role that small states can play in managing key issues.

Imma Tor Faus also briefed the House President on the completion of the negotiations for the EU-Andorra Association Agreement. In this context, possible ways of further promoting the cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries were discussed, in particular with regard to the exchange of know-how and best practices on issues related to acquis communautaire.

Demetriou expressed the Cypriot parliament’s readiness to provide all possible assistance to the Parliament of Andorra in these matters and to further strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation.

