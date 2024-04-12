April 12, 2024

Car set on fire in Lakatamia

File photo

A car was set on fire outside a residential building in Lakatamia in the early hours of Friday morning.

The fire brigade managed to extinguish the fire, but the car was completely destroyed.

It was established that the car belongs to a third country national, and the police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.

