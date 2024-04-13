April 13, 2024

Famagusta to showcase its rich cultural character

By Nikolaos Prakas00
New cultural routes in the Famagusta district are being planned by the deputy ministries of culture and tourism, focussing on remote monuments or those unknown to the general public, Deputy Culture Minister Vasiliki Kassianidou said on Saturday.

She was speaking at a conference entitled Achna…Place, History, Culture, People, and said monuments in the village would be included in an upcoming route.

Kassianidou said that “the conference is an important step for the community of Achna and its residents since it will guide us to our rich cultural and historical heritage through the announcements that will be presented by prestigious speakers”.

She added that there have been important archaeological finds in the last two decades including ancient rock-hewn tombs and a shrine and to its rich Byzantine tradition.

The main goal of the deputy ministry is to inform the public and ensure access to the region’s monuments which are so far unknown to showcase its rich cultural character, Kassianidou said.

“In cooperation with the deputy ministry of tourism, plans are underway for cultural routes focusing on the district of Famagusta and in particular remote monuments or monuments unknown to the general public,” she said.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

