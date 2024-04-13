April 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Life & Style

Sell your Cyprus home faster: The Feng Shui guide to staging success

By Freda Yannitsas01
luxurious holiday beach villas

Cyprus, often referred to as the Jewel of the Mediterranean, is steeped in rich history, abundant mineral wealth and breathtaking natural beauty. With 57 Blue Flag beaches, the island has long been a sanctuary for those seeking tranquillity.

 

Why Cyprus is an ideal island to buy a home

Recent data from the Cyprus Mail showcases the thriving property market on the island. Coastal towns like Limassol, Paphos, and Larnaca have recorded significant sales transactions. In February alone, the top 50 transactions amounted to over €55 million, with a staggering 63.4 per cent of this value attributed to properties in Paphos and Limassol.

 

Feng Shui and the Cyprus landscape

The external environment plays a crucial role in a homeowner’s choice, especially when considering Feng Shui principles. Water and mountains are the two main features in external environmental analysis. Facing the sea is considered good Feng Shui, while a mountain in very close proximity to a home is generally regarded as unfavourable.

In Cyprus, coastal towns are considered to have the highest form of auspicious energy. They combine the proximity of the sea with mountain views at a relative distance, offering occupants stability and harmony. However, even city centre and rural homes can benefit from activating good energy by introducing more wood and water elements, which are a constituent part of the island as a whole.

 

Three Feng Shui tips to sell your island home faster

  1. Harmonise with the Flow of Energy

Optimise Furniture Placement: A well-planned furniture arrangement enhances the flow of energy or ‘Qi’. To align with Cyprus’ breathtaking natural beauty:

Ensure that furniture doesn’t obstruct pathways to stunning sea views. This not only enhances the flow of energy but also lets potential buyers appreciate one of Cyprus’ most captivating natural assets.

Welcome sunlight to brighten spaces, illuminating the warm terracotta tiles typical of Cypriot homes. Natural light not only adds brightness but also uplifts the energy, making the home feel welcoming.

Incorporate Cypriot pottery, traditional wooden elements, and local handicrafts. This can include hand-painted ceramics, intricate lacework and woven textiles. Taking photos of suggested furniture changes can help implement Feng Shui principles without overwhelming yourself.

 

  1. The Power of Colourful Energy

Neutral with Vibrant Accents: Stick to neutral wall colours complemented by Mediterranean hues. Infuse shades of blues and greens reminiscent of the Mediterranean Sea through throw pillows and by opting for azure and teal tones.

Room-Specific Energy: Consider the room’s function when choosing colours. Bedrooms should exude calmness with soothing colours, while living rooms can benefit from energising shades inspired by Cyprus’ vibrant culture. For instance, in a living room feature terracotta elements reflecting the island’s architecture and landscapes. Olive green works well and symbolises Cyprus’ olive groves, while sunset orange exudes the warm and majestic energy of Cyprus’ sunsets.

 

  1. Balance with the Five Elements

Feng Shui revolves around the five basic elements: water, wood, fire, earth and metal. Incorporating these elements harmoniously can create a balanced and inviting atmosphere.

Water: Introduce fountains, mirrors and blue or black décor reminiscent of Cyprus’ serene beaches and clear skies.

Wood: Opt for healthy, fresh plants, tree imagery and green or brown décor, reflecting Cyprus’ lush landscapes, olive and citrus tree groves.

Fire: Utilise candles, lighting and red or orange décor echoing the warmth of Cyprus’ sunsets.

Earth: Display Cypriot pottery, landscape photos and beige or yellow décor mirroring the island’s rich history and sandy beaches.

Metal: Incorporate metallic finishes, circular shapes and white or grey décor, drawing inspiration from Cyprus’ modern architectural designs and ancient metalwork and copper.

 

Creating elemental balance

To ensure harmony among furniture, colour, and décor, consider the yin-yang principle, which emphasises balance and harmony:

Water amplifies wood, diminishes metal and balances fire.

Wood boosts fire, reduces water and balances earth.

Fire enhances earth, decreases wood and harmonises metal.

Earth strengthens metal, lessens fire and balances water.

Metal intensifies water, diminishes earth and harmonises wood.

For instance, if your living room features dark wood furniture and a fireplace, balance its fiery energy by hanging a mirror (representing water) over the mantelpiece, reflecting Cyprus’ harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.

 

The magic of energy management

As a Feng Shui strategist living in Cyprus, I love to fuse Eastern philosophy with Ancient Greek wisdom. I sold my own home by applying the Feng Shui home-selling tips featured in this article. I urge readers to believe in the magic and power of energy management through the practice of Feng Shui. While the spiritual aspects of Feng Shui might not resonate with everyone, its interior design principles undeniably offer valuable guidance. Implementing these principles can significantly influence how quickly your home sells and the confidence buyers feel in their decision.

Incorporating Feng Shui in staging is not only about spiritual alignment but also about creating a welcoming and harmonious space that buyers can envision as their future home. By tapping into the natural elements of Cyprus, from its stunning sea views to its traditional pottery and handicrafts, you can elevate your home staging game and sell your properties faster.

Happy Selling!

 

Freda Yannitsas is a committed Mindfulness Advocate and Feng Shui Strategist, merging the insights of ancient Greek philosophers and Eastern traditions. She provides a harmonious blend of remedies and practices, guiding people towards wise and mindful living while activating positive energies in their living spaces. Find her on TikTok and Instagram

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
thumbnail freda 3
Freda Yannitsas is a committed Mindfulness Advocate and Feng Shui Strategist, merging the insights of ancient Greek philosophers and Eastern traditions. She provides a harmonious blend of remedies and practices, guiding people towards wise and mindful living while activating positive energies in their living spaces.

Related Posts

Biryani: A spiced symphony

CM Guest Columnist

Blood-curdling tales of a Larnaca chef

Theo Panayides

Who invented the flat white?

The Conversation

The struggle of being an introvert in Cyprus

Alix Norman

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies aged 83

Reuters News Service

A minute with Soula Evangelou Singer

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign