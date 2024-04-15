April 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus to host Commonwealth meet

By Staff Reporter00
comm sec
Patricia Scotland during her meeting at the presidential palace (Christos Theodorides)

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland kicked off her meetings in Cyprus on Monday, setting the stage for Friday’s Commonwealth ministers’ meeting on oceans.

The Commonwealth SG met President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace and was later set to hold discussions with House President Annita Demetriou, as Cyprus is preparing to host the inaugural meeting under the theme ‘Our resilient common ocean: from Cyprus to Samoa’.

The meeting will be attended by government ministers and senior officials from across the Commonwealth and is an opportunity for member countries to voice their concerns.

Coastal states make up 49 out of the 56 Commonwealth members and all countries depend on the ocean for trade, transportation, access to resources and for security.

Commonwealth ministers responsible for ocean affairs will meet with the aim of establishing the principles, priorities and actions for a Commonwealth Ocean Declaration, and to agree on a roadmap to pave the way for adoption of the declaration at the Commonwealth heads of government meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa this year.

The gathering follows a call to action for conservation and sustainable use of the ocean by leaders at the CHOGM in Rwanda in 2022.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Man fined for bird trapping in bases

Jonathan Shkurko

Everest on top of the world

Staff Reporter

Shots fired at house

Jonathan Shkurko

Explosion rocks hotel on Larnaca seaside (Update)

Iole Damaskinos

Man arrested for impersonation at Paphos airport

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign