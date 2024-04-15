April 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
ChinaEuropeWorld

We don’t all smoke weed in Germany, Scholz assures Chinese students

By Reuters News Service04
german chancellor olaf scholz in china
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the event with students at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April 15, 2024. REUTERS/Andreas Rinke

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday reassured Chinese students in Shanghai that they did not have to smoke cannabis if they studied in Germany and that Germany had legalised cannabis hoping that consumption would go down.

Scholz made the comments in response to a question from a student at Tongji University, who asked whether he would have to smoke cannabis if he studied in Germany, as the drug was not legal in China.

Germany passed legislation to legalise cannabis in February, allowing individuals and associations to grow and possess limited quantities of cannabis.

“We don’t want more people to consume cannabis, we want fewer people to consume cannabis, we want there to be more public education about it,” Scholz said.

“The answer is very simple: don’t smoke. I’ll be 66 this year and I’ve never smoked cannabis.”

The chancellor, who is on a visit to China and will meet leaders in Beijing on Tuesday, said Germany wanted to bring cannabis “out of the grey area”.

Some 4 million people consumed cannabis in Germany in 2022, according to health ministry data.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

UK’s Cameron urges Israel not to retaliate against Iran, France steps up security around synagogues and Jewish schools

Reuters News Service

Sydney knife attacker may have targeted women, say police

Reuters News Service

ECB’s confidence in fight against inflation growing, Villeroy says

Reuters News Service

US will not take part in any Israeli retaliatory action against Iran

Reuters News Service

Iran warns Israel against retaliation, world powers urge restraint (update 4)

Reuters News Service

Israelis rattled by Iranian attack, fear escalation

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign