April 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ferry service ‘exceeded all expectations’

By Iole Damaskinos02
Θαλάσσια επιβατική σύνδεση Κύπρου Ελλάδας
File Photo: CNA

The ferry service to Greece has met with enormous success, “exceeding all desired expectations,” Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanoli.

The Cyprus-Piraeus ferry will start its third year of operations at the end of next month.

During last year’s operating period, 7,407 passengers and 455 pets travelled on the Cypriot-flagged ship Daleela, while 2,496 vehicles were transported.

“From these numbers, it appears that the sea passenger connection has achieved its purpose, creating a new segment of the tourist market for those travellers who wish to travel to and from Cyprus and [onward to] continental Europe,” Hadjimanoli said.

The ferry will remain the same this year, providing improved and quality services to passengers. The only difference will be that routes will depart solely from Limassol to Piraeus, not alternate with Larnaca.

According to Politis, the decision to run routes this year only from Limassol was made mainly for financial reasons. In particular, it said there has been a dramatic decrease in the number of cruise ships that will use Limassol this year and pricing has come down.

At the same time, increased traffic at Larnaca port has created logistical problems, it added.

Inside the ship, the same services will operate as in previous years with cabins of different classes as well as the so-called ‘airline’ seats without a cabin. The ship features two coffee bars, spacious lounges and a restaurant, as well as a casino area.

Operator Scandro Holdings said itineraries from Cyprus will start on May 29 from Limassol, while the last route from Piraeus to Limassol is scheduled for September 3.

Reservation and ticket purchases will open on Wednesday, when travellers will be able to make the relevant arrangements so that they can travel over the summer season. Prices are not expected to differ greatly from last year.

Forecasts for the service remain positive and data so far, regarding its viability, point to its seamless continuation after the end of the subsidised service period, the deputy minister said, with hopes of adding maritime connections to other neighbouring countries in the future.

