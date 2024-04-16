April 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Five years for Paphos man who robbed kiosk

By Tom Cleaver00
handcuffs 05
File photo

A 25-year-old man from Paphos was handed a five-year prison sentence on Wednesday after having carried out two armed robberies at the same kiosk.

The man committed the two robberies, with Paphos police’s assistant operations director Michalis Nikolaou telling the Cyprus Mail that the man had stolen money from the kiosk’s till.

The man had stolen €300 during his first robbery on March 8, 2023, and returned to the same kiosk two days later to steal another €400.

Police arrested him on March 11 last year. During a search of his apartment, which is located near the kiosk, police found a dummy gun likely used in the robbery, as well as a black balaclava and black gloves hidden in a loudspeaker.

They also found €195 in cash, a pair of shoes, and black clothes which were taken as evidence.

image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

