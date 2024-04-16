April 16, 2024

MP Bambos Charalambous readmitted to Labour after investigation

By Andria Kades
File photo: Bambos Charalambous

UK former shadow minister Bambos Charalambous was reinstated as a Labour MP after a 10-month-long investigation into his conduct.

Charalambous was suspended from his post in June as MP for Enfield Southgate after a complaint was filed over his conduct.

No details were made public over the nature of the complaint.

Charalambous, raised in London to Cypriot parents, posted on X that he was “delighted” that the suspension was lifted and grateful his name was cleared.

He will also have the Labour whip restored.

“I am grateful to the Labour Party Independent Complaints Board for clearing my name after a thorough investigation into the allegations against me and I am delighted that the suspension of my Labour Party membership has been lifted,” he said.

“Throughout this challenging time, my primary focus has been serving the constituents of Enfield Southgate. With this matter resolved, I look forward to returning to Parliament with the Labour whip restored to be the voice of my constituents once again in Westminster.”

When investigations began last year, he said he would fully cooperate.

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

