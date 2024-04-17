April 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Cyprus participates in Fashion Revolution Week

By Eleni Philippou06
fashion revolution vietnam 6

Do you know who makes the clothes you wear? That is a question often asked at Fashion Revolution events that seek to raise awareness on sustainable fashion for a more ethically-forward industry to equally support the workers and the environment. Fashion Revolution is a global activism movement and this April presents the Fashion Revolution Week (April 15 to 24) with events happening around the world.

On Sunday, Cyprus will join the celebrations with a packed one-day agenda happening in old Nicosia. Fashionistas, environmentalists, old, young and anyone in between is invited to join the events and learn more about the fashion campaign.

This year’s theme is centred around How to be a Fashion Revolutionary, exploring what it means to be part of the revolution, fashion’s role in driving social and environmental justice and redefining what fashion activism looks like for the future.

“We are reaching a tipping point,” says the global Fashion Revolution team, “both in the context of the climate crisis and witnessing industry transformation. Over the last ten years, we have seen sustainability enter the mainstream with more people than ever thinking about the impact of their clothes. We have similarly seen this demonstrated within the Fashion Revolution community which has grown three-fold in the last five years. This cultural shift is also supported by a wave of incoming legislation across the EU and USA that aims to finally regulate the fashion industry.”

In Cyprus, a local team is active in sharing the messages and driving the change. On Sunday they organise an afternoon event at Mikri Arktos from 3pm to 11pm which will include a sustainable and ethical market, a series of workshops and tunes by DJ Agnes. The event hopes to gather visitors of all ages and backgrounds and bring them together to spread the message of the movement.

“The story of Fashion Revolution is one of community,” said Rudo Nondo, Acting Managing Director of Fashion Revolution CIC in a statement. “Over the last ten years, our grassroots movement has grown into a fully-fledged Global Network across 75 countries and counting. Together, we have brought the people who make our clothes to the forefront of the conversation, pushed for greater industry transparency and mobilised countless citizens and policymakers to take action. In the lead up to Fashion Revolution Week 2024, we will look back to look forward and invite Fashion Revolutionaries, new and old, to get involved with our next ten years of fashion activism, guided by the learnings from the last decade.”

 

Fashion Revolution Week 2024

Sustainable market, workshops, DJs and more. April 21. Mikri Arktos, Nicosia. 3pm-11pm. Facebook event: Fashion Revolution Week 2024

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

Arrivals of migrants to Cape Greco continue

Staff Reporter

Rizokarpaso students’ education will be supported, says minister

Staff Reporter

Police make progress in four Nicosia arson cases

Staff Reporter

Two lorries damaged by fire in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Sunny and warm

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign