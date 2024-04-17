April 17, 2024

Electricians to go on 24-hour ‘warning strike’

By Staff Reporter
Mechanics and electricians will go on a 24-hour strike on Thursday, with demonstrations across all cities.

The decision is a result of a deadlock between the association of electricians and mechanics (Semiek) and the labour ministry, over collective agreements, pay raises and benefits.

The strike is described as a 24-hour warning strike which will begin on Thursday.

“We will share our determination to fight for collective agreements and their rights which include pay raises, benefits,” they said.

The employers federation (Oev) condemned the strike, calling it an “incomprehensible stance.”

In a statement, Oev said it was apparent the unions were punishing companies that did have collective agreements, so as to pressure other businesses in the same direction.

It called on the labour ministry to step in and call off the strike.

 

