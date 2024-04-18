April 18, 2024

What’s on this weekend

latsi fish festival
Markets, festivals and music in towns and cities

Live music performances, traditional spring festivals and pop-up markets are on the horizon this weekend. The events’ agenda will take islanders to the big cities but also the villages as the weather turns warmer and more happenings appear.

Those in Nicosia can prepare for the summer travel season by heading to the Travel Expo Cyprus 2024 at the Cyprus State Fair this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Two exhibition halls will fill with travel industry professionals sharing package deals and travel updates for the upcoming summer months.

To catch some live music, Paphos, Limassol and Nicosia all have something to offer. At Technopolis 20, Cypriot pianist Manolis Neophytou will present a recital on Friday night performing the captivating compositions of Sergei Rachmaninoff, Dmitri Shostakovich, Ernesto Lecuona, Astor Piazzolla, Eleni Karaindrou, Evanthia Reboutsika, Manos Hadjidakis and Mikis Theodorakis.

In Limassol, the Limassol Jazz Syndicate will fill Billy Jo Sports & Rock Bar with jazz tunes from the 20th century as well as swing, Latin and funk music. Their live set this Friday will kick off at 9pm, bringing historical compositions and orchestrations by the pioneers of jazz.

On Saturday night, Sistema Cyprus will join forces with the Murathènes organisation from France to present over 100 musicians on stage. Students from Nicosia, Larnaca and France will gather at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre to present the Mélange Musical at 7pm featuring a multicultural programme, with compositions from Cyprus, France, Russia, Cuba, Portugal and Czech Republic.

artichoke festival 2

Mini festivals are also taking place around the island this weekend. In Larnaca, the 3rd Larnaca’s World Poetry Festival is on from Thursday to Sunday bringing together poets and musicians from Cyprus and abroad. Poetry readings, movement performances and live music will take place at G Lykourgos Municipal Theatre while several parallel events will also take place at the Ayios Georgios Lyceum, Livadia Lyceum and Kalavasos village.

Latsi harbour in Paphos will welcome fish lovers and fishermen as it hosts the 9th Fish Festival this Saturday from 11am to 8pm. Besides fresh fish to devour and a seafood cooking show, there will be live music and traditional dances, a flyboard show and a children’s corner with games and activities.

On the other side of the island, Kiti will welcome visitors to the 5th Artichoke Festival this Sunday. The Larnaca village will showcase this tasty vegetable that grows in the region and offer an opportunity to eat, drink and meet local producers.

 

Travel Expo Cyprus 2024

Travel exhibition with industry professionals and airlines. April 19-21. Cyprus State Fair, Nicosia. 4pm-9pm

20th-century Piano Masterpieces

With Manolis Neophytou. April 19. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €13. Tel: 7000-2420

Limassol Jazz Syndicate

Live jazz music. April 19. Billy Jo Sports & Rock Bar, Limassol. 9pm. €10. Tel: 7008-7030

Mélange Musical

Sistema Cyprus concert with orchestra from France. April 20. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7pm. €6. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Larnaca’s World Poetry Festival

Festival with local and international poets and musicians. April 18-21. G. Lykourgos Municipal Theatre, Larnaca. 8pm. www.facebook.com/LarnacaInternationalPoetryFestival

9th Latsi Fish Festival

Annual fish festival in Paphos. April 20. Latsi harbour, Paphos. 11am-8pm. Free

5th Artichoke Festival

Annual festival. April 21. Kiti square, Larnaca. 6pm. Free

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

