April 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Korantina Homes honoured at Luxury Lifestyle Awards

By Press Release027
Korantina Homes, a premier real-estate developer in Cyprus, has recently been celebrated at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, where it received international awards for its outstanding contributions to the island’s real-estate sector. George Ioannou, CEO of Korantina Homes, led the company to this honour through its innovation, quality, and commitment to excellence, gaining multiple recognitions.

Elevating Cyprus property standards

With a diverse portfolio that ranges from residential apartments like SOHO Resort, to luxurious hotels and resorts such as Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort and Royal Bay Resort, Korantina Homes embodies high-quality living across Cyprus.

The Luxury Lifestyle Awards, recognising excellence across luxury sectors globally, honoured Korantina Homes with several awards, including the “Best Luxury Beachfront Development” award for their Royal Bay Resort. This recognition highlights Korantina Homes’ commitment to creating luxury properties that not only deliver luxury and comfort, but also enhance the living experience via sustainable and innovative practices. This achievement marks Korantina Homes’ third consecutive year earning recognition from the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, further establishing its reputation in the luxury real-estate market.

A commitment to excellence and community

This international recognition reaffirms the company’s mission to elevate the standards of living and hospitality in Cyprus. Korantina Homes’ commitment to excellence is not just about constructing elite properties but also about enriching the communities of which they are part.

The company’s projects are designed to integrate with the local culture and environment, supporting economic growth and promoting Cyprus as a premier destination for luxury and tourism. Each development enhances the surroundings, providing a perfect blend of contemporary design and natural beauty, enriching both the landscape and the lifestyle of its residents.

Ultimately, the Luxury Lifestyle Awards honour highlights Korantina Homes’ prominent role in the island’s real-estate industry, ever-advancing design and service standards in Cyprus’ luxury property market.

