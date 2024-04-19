April 19, 2024

Paphos man injured in fall from second floor

By Jonathan Shkurko
A 56-year-old man was seriously injured at 5.30 on Friday morning after falling from the second floor of a home in Paphos.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, the man fell from a window located on the second floor of a three-storey building, resulting in his critical injury.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and the scene was cordoned off.

The 56-year-old was transported to the A&E department of the Paphos general hospital, where he is currently hospitalised.

According to the police, he was under the influence of alcohol.

 

