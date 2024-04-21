April 21, 2024

Today’s weather: Mostly clear and breezy

Wheat field ripening in Argaka, Paphos [Photo: Iole Damaskinos]

Sunday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear, with locally increased cloud cover at various times across the island, and a consistent moderate breeze.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 27 degrees Celsius inland, 23 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 17 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the weather will remain mostly clear with scattered low clouds. Temperatures will drop to 13 degrees Celsius inland and on the south and east coasts, 14 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and eight degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Clear weather is expected to continue as the week begins, with scattered clouds from time to time.

Temperatures will rise on Monday and continue to rise as the week goes on.

