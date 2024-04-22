April 22, 2024

Cypriot swimmer clinches 50m win at European para-swimming games

Cypriot swimmer Karolina Pelendritou has won the 50m freestyle at the European Para-swimming European Open Championships in Madeira.

According to an announcement, the Cypriot athlete finished with a time of 29.72, close to her personal record of 29.71 and also an improvement on her Gold in Tokyo where she came in at 29.79.

Her win on Sunday crowns her European Champion for the third time and for the first time in the 50m freestyle. Her previous firsts were in the 100m in Berlin in 2011 and in Eindhoven in 2014.

On Tuesday she will participate in the Madeira Games 100m.

