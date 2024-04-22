April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teen critical after motorcycle accident

By Staff Reporter0192
Nicosia General Hospital

A 17-year-old boy was in critical condition at the Nicosia general hospital on Monday after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Ayia Napa late on Sunday, police said.

The driver, an 18-year-old, was also injured and was being treated for broken ribs at a private hospital in the Famagusta area

According to police, the pair were riding near Cape Greco at around 10.30pm when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The 17-year-old was initially taken to Famagusta general hospital, where doctors diagnosed a brain injury. Due to his serious condition he was intubated and taken to Nicosia general hospital.

Doctors said his condition was critical.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Old municipal market of Nicosia finally re-opens

Eleni Philippou

Paphos man arrested for inciting hatred on social media

Staff Reporter

Bronze church bell stolen in Chlorakas

Staff Reporter

Cypriot swimmer clinches 50m win at European para-swimming games

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Dust expected amid rising temperatures

Staff Reporter

African migrants protest in Nicosia (video)

Theo Panayides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign