April 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police crack down on illegal work in Larnaca and Famagusta

By Jonathan Shkurko00
worker construction

Ten people were found working illegally and arrested in Larnaca on Monday, with three more discovered in the Famagusta district later in the day, as part of coordinated police efforts tackling undeclared work.

According to a police statement, a coordinated operation, carried out in collaboration with labour ministry inspectors, “saw the arrest of ten individuals found to be working illegally.”

Further examinations revealed that one of the ten people arrested presented documents belonging to another person, resulting in him also being charged for identity fraud.

“Additionally, inspections found violations for undeclared work, leading to administrative fines being issued to the two employers,” the statement said.

Moreover, three people were also arrested for working illegally in the Famagusta district, after a related check conducted in the afternoon.

The three were taken to the Ayia Napa police station, where they were formally charged in writing and released. Their employer was also brought to the station and similarly charged in writing.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Forensic examination scheduled for decomposed body found in Sotira

Jonathan Shkurko

Woman arrested for interfering in hotel theft investigation

Jonathan Shkurko

Kombos stresses concern over Gaza at EU Council meeting

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Preparations stepped up ahead of wildfire season

Tom Cleaver

‘You took a sh*t on this country!’

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign