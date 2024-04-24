April 24, 2024

International theatre festival opens next week

By Eleni Philippou00
apocalypse tomorrow

The Cyprus International Theatre Festival opens on Monday with the premier of Apocalypse Tomorrow by the Berlin-based company Kirill & Friends created by theatre director, filmmaker and Cannes winner Kirill Serebrennikov.

Taking place at Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol on April 29 and 30, the performance is directed by Evgeny Kulagin, a director whose name is associated with the development of contemporary theatre in Russia over the last 20 years. He led the Gogol-Centre, making it one of the most interesting theatres in the post-Soviet space and created his own theatrical company Kirill & Friends.

Apocalypse Tomorrow with Odin Lund Biron, Nikita Kukushkin, Campbell Caspary, Adela Maharani, Svetlana Mamresheva and Capucine Schnattleitner on stage is a funny, dramatic, tragic and lyrical piece, combining drama with modern choreography. The director, Kulagin will be at the opening play of the festival and comments:

“It is a great responsibility and honour to open the 1st Cyprus International Theatre Festival. A great start has to be made. What is especially important to the production team is the fact that this play is a detailed, collaborative work. The text was created by playwright Mikhail Durnenkov together with the actors during the rehearsals. Composer Anthony Rouchier, alongside the actors, composed the musical fabric of the performance. The performance team is international: Germans, Russians, French, Americans have worked on it. Each of us has very different experiences of dialogue, trauma, choices, mistakes and relationships. We met in Berlin and spent several months studying each other in an attempt to tell a common story of what a modern man experiences today. We hope that the Cypriot audience will enthusiastically accept the genre and form that we offer and the journey that we will take with this performance together. I believe that everyone will find something in this play that will touch, excite, make them think, feel and empathise”.

 

Apocalypse Tomorrow

Opening performance of the 1st Cyprus International Theatre Festival. April 29-30. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. In English, with subtitles in Greek and Russian. www.soldoutticketbox.com

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

