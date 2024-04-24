April 24, 2024

MPs propose pension regulation bills

Επιτροπή Θεσμών με Υπουργούς
File photo: House ethics committee

MPs on Thursday proposed six bills aimed at regulating the issue of multiple pensions and the retirement age limit for state officials during a House ethics committee meeting.

The six proposals were signed by committee head Demetris Demetriou, Akel MP Irini Charalambidou, Greens MP Stavros Papadouris and independent MP Alexandra Attalides.

An additional bill was also proposed by Charalambidou, calling for a 90 per cent tax on pension amounts exceeding €70,000 annually for current state officials.

According to Demetriou, the six plus one bills were prepared by the auditor-general’s office with technical assistance from MPs, and they are aimed at “addressing the issue of multiple pensions and the retirement age limit for state officials, aiming to resolve the matter comprehensively.”

He stressed that although he may disagree with the auditor-general on various issues, “his approach to this matter is appropriate and resolves the issue effectively without any constitutional concerns.”

Dimitriou then criticised the government’s reaction to the proposal during earlier talks with state officials, who said the bills might be unconstitutional. The committee chair deemed their reaction “highly misguided.”

Speaking to the media after Demetriou, Charalambidou described the submission of the six plus one bills as a “significant step towards satisfying the people’s sense of justice.” She also praised the auditor-general’s office for help on the matter, as did Papadouris, who said its input was “a realistic approach to address the situation without posing any constitutional obstacles.”

He also hinted that if the proposals are approved and referred for further examination, there might be the possibility of amending any points deemed unconstitutional by state officials.

Attalides said that the submission of the six plus one bills “rightly addresses concerns and societal devaluation regarding the benefits and pensions of state officials.”

She explained that the proposals address both the issue of multiple pensions and the retirement age, adding that “it is unacceptable for there to be people treated in different ways in a welfare state.”

