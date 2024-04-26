April 26, 2024

Larnaca mayor livid at port developer

larnaca marina
File photo: Larnaca Marina

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras was outraged on Friday over port and marina developer Kition Ocean Port’s decision to impose new fees on boats which use the marina’s old dock.

Speaking to newspaper Phileleftheros, he said, “my basic principle is that no price increases should be imposed on any user of the marina and port, given that renovation works have not yet started.

It is unacceptable and provocative. They are playing with our intelligence. The government must take strict measures to prevent this from happening.”

In addition to the increased prices for the boats, Kition announced the imposition of a €100 monthly rent for the kiosks at the marina’s entrance, with three months due in advance by May 1.

Boat operators were told they must pay all their debts by April 30, lest the marina’s management would reserve its right to remove their kiosks at the marina’s entrance.

Vyras’ anger comes a day after Kition moved to insist that their no-show at Wednesday’s House transport committee meeting should not “be perceived as a sign of disrespect.

They described the situation as a “misunderstanding” and said their absence from the meeting “does not indicate our intentions”.

They remain locked in a dispute with the authorities over a difference in opinion regarding the payment of a financial guarantee.

The government expects the company to pay a guarantee to the tune of €10 million, but the company insists on holding a meeting to discuss the exact amount.

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades had threatened to take Kition to court over the matter on Tuesday, with Kition only having put forward €4.2m so far.

