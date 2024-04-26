April 26, 2024

No one injured in university bus fire

By Staff Reporter07
otobus
The bus [Kibris]

No one was injured after a fire broke out at the back of a university bus in northern Nicosia on Thursday evening.

The bus caught fire while stopped at a set of traffic lights in the suburb of Mandres. The reason for the fire has not yet been determined.

The fire was extinguished quickly once the fire brigade arrived on the scene, and the police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

staff reporter

