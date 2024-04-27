April 27, 2024

Limassol theatre celebrates 25 years with special concert

By Eleni Philippou00
25 years of rialto

This year, the acclaimed Limassol theatre Rialto celebrates its 25th year. To mark the occasion, a concert will be held with Greek composer – and loyal friend of the Rialto – Stamatis Kraounakis. Accompanied by an array of virtuoso instrumentalists, Kraounakis will present a special repertoire on May 15 to celebrate the history, legacy and actions of the theatre.

The concert is set to welcome audiences at 8pm to enjoy an exciting programme by the Greek composer as he is joined by fellow collaborators – Dimitrios Andreadis on piano and keys, Nicos Katsikis on the bouzouki and Lambros Papanicolaou on double bass.

Looking forward to the celebration, Kraounakis sends this message to Cyprus audiences: “Ever since I remember myself in Cyprus, the Rialto has stood by me and my songs. It has been to us a warm embrace that has kept us alive and standing next to our beloved friends in this corner of the Mediterranean. I am delighted and honoured to participate in the celebrations for its 25th anniversary. A big thank you from the bottom of my heart to Georgia Doetzer for her support to this day, and all the best to the new director.”

Opening the concert on May 15 will be the Krama Brass Band which was established in 2023 by two Cypriot musicians – Andreas Theocharous and Nicholas Georgiou. The band brings together six wind instruments, a guitar and drums and is inspired by the concept of combining elements and cultures, in this case, the blend of Mediterranean and Western music.

 

25 Years of Rialto Theatre

Concert with Stamatis Kraounakis. Opening act: Krama Brass Band. May 15. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. www.rialto.com.cy

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

