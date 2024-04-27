April 27, 2024

Two arrested with 80 grams of cannabis

By Tom Cleaver00
Two men were arrested in Limassol on Friday night after having been found to be in possession of a total of 80 grams of cannabis between them.

The pair, aged 27 and 26 years old, were arrested after police conducted a search of the apartment in which they both live.

A nylon package containing 78 grams of cannabis was found in the 27-year-old’s bedroom, while a smaller package containing two grams of cannabis as well as a grinder were both found in the 26-year-old’s bedroom.

Both were taken to a police station, where the 26-year-old was accused in writing to be summoned to court at a later date, while the 27-year-old was detained.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

