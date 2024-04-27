April 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Von der Leyen to visit Cyprus on EU accession anniversary

ΠτΔ – Πρόεδρος Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπ
File photo: Ursula von der Leyen welcomed at the presidential palace

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is to visit Cyprus on the 20th anniversary of the country’s accession to the European Union.

Her forthcoming visit was announced on Saturday by President Nikos Christodoulides, who said her presence on the island will “send an important message regarding the Cyprus problem”.

Von der Leyen most recently visited Cyprus in March to discuss the Amalthea plan – Cyprus’ maritime humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza.

She has long had a close relationship with Christodoulides, telling the European People’s Party (EPP) conference in Bucharest that she is “so proud” of him for his efforts to bring the Amalthea plan to fruition.

After Von der Leyen’s visit to Cyprus, she and Christodoulides will travel to Lebanon to discuss the flow of migrants from the Middle East into Europe.

