April 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Dust to linger on Sunday, with isolated rain expected later in the week

By Staff Reporter04
a haze caused by dust covers the city of larnaca,
File photo

Temperatures are set to rise over the next few days, as dust is expected to remain in high concentration on Sunday, the met office said.

According to the met office, temperatures on Sunday are expected to rise to 30 degrees inland, 27 on the coat, and 20 degrees C in the mountains.

In the evening temperatures will fall to 17 degrees inland, 18 on the coast, and 15 degrees in the mountains.

On Monday temperatures are expected to remain the same, while there will be a chance of isolated showers.

Some isolated storms are also expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Auditor-general to object to his dismissal case in court

Tom Cleaver

Paphos village’s green award ‘an honour’

Tom Cleaver

Limassol theatre celebrates 25 years with special concert

Eleni Philippou

Von der Leyen to visit Cyprus on EU accession anniversary

Tom Cleaver

EU accession ‘the culmination of a titanic effort’

Tom Cleaver

‘Cyprus is a reliable business centre’

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign