April 29, 2024

Online public platform to monitor government

By Nikolaos Prakas05
ΠτΔ – Ειδική Συνεδρίαση του Υπουργικού Συμβουλίου

Next week undersecretary to the president Ireni Piki will announce an online platform where people will be able to follow the government’s implementation of its action plan, it emerged on Monday.

In an announcement after a cabinet meeting, President Nikos Christodoulides said that Piki will present the platform diakivernisi.org.cy where everyone will be able to follow the implementation of government projects for every ministry.

“Today, we will start ministry by ministry and see how everything we have promised to the people on January 29…so that we can tell the people at the end of the year that we have implemented them,” he said.

Christodoulides said that the plan is to be able enact the 88 reforms presented on January 29, in an effort towards “accountability”.

“On January 29, we launched the annual review, which aimed to provide transparent and timely information to society on what the government is planning for 2024 and what is on track for implementation,” the president said.

He noted that there are very specific priorities and reforms, with the major objective being to improve the daily lives of the public.

“An important element of the implementation of the programme is the continuous monitoring of the actions, the decisions of the cabinet,” the president said, adding that this was one of the main reasons why the secretariat was set up in the presidency.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

