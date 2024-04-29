April 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Prison guard arrested for arson

By Tom Cleaver02
prison
The central prison (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

A prison guard was arrested on Monday after allegedly having set fire to a car in the early hours of Monday morning.

The fire had broken out at around 4.20am in Strovolos. When police began their investigation into the matter, they found a vehicle in the area which was “moving suspiciously”.

They pulled the car over and found a balaclava, a pair of gloves, and a bottle containing traces of what was believed to be a flammable liquid inside.

The car’s driver, the prison guard, was subsequently arrested.

According to news website the Cyprus Times, the prison guard had also intended to set another fire in a park in the area. Police reportedly believe the man may be connected to other cases of arson.

The man is expected to appear in court later.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Doctors concerned over Okypy finances

Tom Cleaver

Attempted murder in Lakatamia ‘an intricate matter’

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus Stock Exchange encourages companies to adopt ESG policies

Kyriacos Nicolaou

North ‘minister’ Arikli survives leadership challenge

Tom Cleaver

Man allegedly stabbed by roommate in Argaka

Staff Reporter

60 people involved in fight in Astromeritis

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign