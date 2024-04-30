April 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business NewsProperty

Cyprus real estate agents back property law amendment

By Kyriacos Nicolaou016
cyprus business now construction property real estate

The Cyprus Real Estate Agents Registration Council released a statement on Tuesday expressing support for a new government bill related to the frequency of property valuations, saying that this will lighten the load on the Department of Land and Surveys, allowing it to focus on other tasks.

Specifically, the bill proposes changing how often the Department of Land and Surveys conducts general property valuations from every three years to every five years.

“We have raised the issue many times, both in private meetings with government officials and in our public statements,” council president Marinos Kineyirou explained.

“We believe that conducting a general valuation every three years is unnecessary, as the fluctuations that may occur over such a short period are minimal to insignificant, while at the same time, the workload placed on the Department of Land and Surveys, one of the most critical sections of the state, increases,” he added.

Moreover, Kineyirou stated that “based on the proposed bill, if the Council of Ministers deems it necessary to conduct a general valuation earlier, it may order that it takes place”.

“That’s why the approval of the bill by the Council of Ministers and its submission to the Parliament for discussion and voting finds us in agreement and satisfies us,” the council president concluded.

Finally, the council also reiterated its request for property titles to state that the general valuation should only be used for taxation purposes and does not represent the market value of the property.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Cyprus’ cash reserves to aid government amid global uncertainty

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Minister calls for increased agriculture funding

Souzana Psara

Petroleum product sales in Cyprus drop in March

Souzana Psara

Cyprus industrial production index rises in February

Souzana Psara

UK R&D may be worth far more than currently estimated

Reuters News Service

Nicosia tourism board to participate in sustainability project

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign