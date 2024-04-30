April 30, 2024

Three street parties to look forward to

old market st

Three fiestas invite the crowds to party in the street this spring. Bars in Nicosia and Larnaca organise afternoon and evening parties to celebrate their anniversaries and the season. This weekend, although the majority of the island will be busy taking part in traditional Easter celebrations, one Nicosia bar will celebrate Easter Monday little bit differently.

Scarabeo Street Party

Scarabeo bar organises a street party next week at Ithaki Bar opposite Famagusta Gate. From 6pm, DJ Dr Cordoba will play groovy music in the outdoor bar area, whilst DJ Delor will take over the decks later on inside the venue. The street party will last until 11pm when the fiesta will move indoors and continue until the late hours.

Palaia Pineza’s 11th Birthday Party

Another street party in old Nicosia will happen on May 12 as cocktail bar Palaia Pineza celebrates its 11th birthday with a massive party. The bar’s street fiestas are always packed events that begin from the afternoon, serving beers, cocktails and street food. This time, local DJs will entertain the crowds with uplifting music from as early as 4pm.

10 Years of Old Market St

A Larnaca bar will also celebrate its birthday in May with a massive street party. Old Market St marks ten years of existence this month and invites the public to a big occasion which will take place at Zouhouri Square on May 19. On the decks, DJs Andy Pervinca and Vasilis Karanikas, The Mighty Scoop and Pueblo Franco and John Sivris will play funky dance music. Serving drinks and cocktails will be Old Market St, of course, but also Gorilla Bar from Thessaloniki, Blurry Lights from Nicosia and Mr Tippler from Paphos, whilst burgers and more by The Serial Griller will be sizzling away.

 

Scarabeo Street Party

With DJs Dr. Cordoba and Delor. May 6. Ithaki Bar, Nicosia. 6pm onwards. Tel: 96-733994

Palaia Pineza’s 11th Birthday Party

Street party with food, cocktails and music. May 12. Palaia Pineza, Nicosia. 4pm. Tel: 7000-1991

10 Years of Old Market St

Street party with a line-up of DJs, invited cocktails and food by The Serial Griller. May 19. Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. 5pm. €12 presale, €15 at the door. www.ticketbox.com.cy

