May 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Koumis says sports tourism vital to Cyprus tourist industry

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
koumis minister
Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis

The significant contribution of sports tourism to the tourism economy of the country is confirmed, Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis told CNA on Wednesday, explaining that this year there is a record number of participants in the Ayia Napa football tournament.

In a statement to CNA, Koumis, who attended the McDonald’s Ayia Napa Youth Soccer Festival 2024, said that “sports tourism is the market segment with the biggest growth in the global tourism economy.”

He added that “our intention and goal as deputy tourism ministry is to further strengthen sports tourism, which is again proving to be a form of tourism that can grow even more in our country and contribute significantly to the extension of the tourist season.”

In this case, he continued, “it is with great satisfaction that we see the Ayia Napa Soccer Tournament growing, with an increasing contribution to the tourism economy. At a time not among the peak periods for tourism in our country, it has caused a surge in domestic tourism and also contributes to arrivals from other countries.”

According to Koumis, “it is indicative that 66 teams from 8 foreign countries are participating in this year’s event, which is equivalent to more than a thousand children from abroad, many of whom are accompanied by their parents.”

Koumis also noted that “this confirms the great contribution of sports tourism to the tourism economy of our country”.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped cn.png
The CNA focuses its attention on events in Cyprus and on developments abroad that have some bearing on Cyprus

Related Posts

‘The EU will always stand by Cypriots to solve the Cyprus problem’

Nikolaos Prakas

Young motorcyclist in critical condition after Larnaca crash

Nikolaos Prakas

Turkish Cypriot side hits out on Cyprus’ EU accession

Nikolaos Prakas

Police arrest 23 yr old in Limassol over firecracker possession

Nikolaos Prakas

Police expand investigation to Larnaca for attempted murder

Nikolaos Prakas

Bouldering festival is coming to Droushia

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign