May 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Panayiotou lauds Cyprus’ agricultural, environmental achievements after joining EU

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou, Agriculture ministry, Ormidia, fishing,
Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou

Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou on Wednesday lauded Cyprus’ agricultural environmental policies as part of the joining the EU 20 years ago.

On the 20th anniversary of the country’s accession to the EU, Panayiotou said that in the fields of agriculture and the environment Cyprus has implemented policies that have contributed to the sustainable management of its natural resources and the development of a more sustainable and competitive agricultural economy.

“After 20 years in the European Union, Cyprus has achieved significant achievements that have played a key role in improving the quality of life and sustainable development of our country,” she said in a post on the X platform.

In the areas of agriculture and the environment, she added, “Cyprus has implemented policies and programmes, in line with European directives, which have contributed to the sustainable management of our natural resources, the protection of the environment and biodiversity, but also to the development of a more sustainable and competitive agricultural economy.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Storms hit the centre of the capital

Nikolaos Prakas

Koumis says sports tourism vital to Cyprus tourist industry

Source: Cyprus News Agency

‘The EU will always stand by Cypriots to solve the Cyprus problem’

Nikolaos Prakas

Young motorcyclist in critical condition after Larnaca crash

Nikolaos Prakas

Turkish Cypriot side hits out on Cyprus’ EU accession

Nikolaos Prakas

Police arrest 23 yr old in Limassol over firecracker possession

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign