May 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Storms hit the centre of the capital

By Nikolaos Prakas
Rainstorms hit Nicosia on Wednesday afternoon, as the weather is expected to clear up in the evening.

According to online posts on social media ‘Kairofiloi Kiprou’, the storms hit the Engomi area and the Ayios Dometios area of the capital.

The met office said that the weather will clear up in the evening, and the temperatures inland and on the coast will fall to 17 degrees C and in the mountains the temperatures will fall to 10 degrees.

On Thursday, the weather will be mostly clear.

The temperature will rise to 31 degrees inland, 27 on the coast, 20 in the mountains.

Temperatures for Good Friday, and Easter weekend will fall slightly, the met office said.

