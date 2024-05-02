Today’s weather: Mostly clear

May 2, 2024

Thursday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear, with the possibility of increased cloud cover in some parts, and small amounts of dust remaining in the atmosphere.

Temperatures are to rise to a high of 31 degrees Celsius inland, 25 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 27 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 20 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, low clouds will roll in and strong winds are expected on the coasts. Temperatures will drop to 17 degrees Celsius inland, 20 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 18 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 10 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Clear weather is set to continue through Good Friday and Easter Saturday, with cloudier weather and the possibility of localised rain and isolated storms for Easter Sunday.

Temperatures are also expected to fall as the week progresses, with Easter Sunday itself to be egg-ceptionally chilly.

