May 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UN Envoy to meet Cyprus leaders next week

By Nikolaos Prakas00
The UN Secretary-General's personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin

UN Secretary-General Personal Envoy for Cyprus, Maria Holguin, will meet with President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar next Wednesday, it emerged on Thursday.

According to a Cyprus News Agency (CNA) source, Holguin will arrive on Tuesday night and meet with Christodoulides on Wednesday and then Tatar.

During her visit, Holguin will also meet with civil society actors and businesspeople of the two communities.

Earlier in the week, Christodoulides said that this week would be a ‘critical week’ for the Cyprus problem.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

