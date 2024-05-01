May 1, 2024

‘Critical week ahead for Cyprus’

By Jonathan Shkurko06
President Nikos Christodoulides, visits the ‘Tasos Markou’ military camp, on the occasion of the Easter holidays
The upcoming week holds critical importance for Cyprus, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday ahead of the UN Secretary-General personal envoy for the Cyprus problem Maria Angela Holguin’s upcoming return to the island.

Speaking to the media during a visit to the ‘Tassos Markou’ army camp, as part of Easter celebrations, the President stressed the pivotal nature of the forthcoming week, as Holguin is set to arrive in Cyprus after visiting Germany, France, Brussels, and Turkey.

Christodoulides expressed hope that her visit “will provide the necessary conditions to be optimistic about the resumption of talks.”

When questioned about Turkey’s revisionist tactics, particularly regarding the new developments concerning the ‘blue homeland’, namely Ankara’s maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean, and whether discussions are underway with Athens for a different strategy, Christodoulides said that Turkey’s exertion of control over the north, particularly in educational matters, “is not anything new.”

He also underlined that there has been resistance from Turkish Cypriot teachers to the efforts carried out by Turkey.

He also added that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan soon, “a sign of ongoing communication between Nicosia and Athens.”

“We, namely Greece and Cyprus, constantly demonstrate our commitment to being pillars of security and stability,” Christodoulides said.

“We are here to address any differences through diplomacy and dialogue, and we hope for a constructive response.

“In this context, we have sent a positive message to Turkey. Whether this message translates into tangible progress depends on Turkey itself.”

When asked if this positive message had been conveyed to Holguin by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, Christodoulides replied positively.

“We are ready the coming week, and we hope all circumstances will lead to the resumption of talks,” Christodoulides concluded.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

