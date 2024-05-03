May 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Injective 3.0 goes live, NuggetRush gains momentum while Solana faces potential drop

nugget

TLDR:

  • The Injective team has announced that Injective 3.0 is now live on the mainnet and will help to decrease INJ’s supply in the coming years.
  • The price of Solana has dropped by 26.4% on the monthly price chart.
  • NuggetRush’s price has increased to $0.0235 after its listing on Uniswap.

Injective Protocol has launched its latest version, Injective 3.0, on the mainnet. The new version is aimed at reducing INJ’s total supply over time. Meanwhile, Solana has seen a 26.4% decrease in price over the past month. On the other hand, NuggetRush has surged to $0.0235 following its listing on Uniswap, making it the best cryptocurrency to invest in for more gains.

NuggetRush (NUGX) gains after Uniswap listing 

NuggetRush (NUGX) has been gaining headwind on the Uniswap exchange since it was listed at $0.020. According to data from Uniswap, the price of NuggetRush has increased to $0.0235, a surge of 17%. Analysts have predicted another increase of 45% in the coming weeks, making it one of the best alt tokens to buy

With the listing of NUGX, the crypto community has been eagerly awaiting the release of NuggetRush’s crypto mining game. The mining platform connects fans from everywhere using a combination of artisanal mining, popular NFTs, meme culture, and blockchain gaming, thus enabling a new play-to-earn model.

The mining game gives players a mixture of discovery and exciting prizes. The rewards players can earn come from completing activities and contests, which include looking for some of the most valuable minerals, such as gold and diamonds.

Besides, players can also locate trending NFTs, such as RUSHGEMs that can be traded in for actual gold. Players can also trade minerals and other rare items on the marketplace for real cash, making NuggetRush the best DeFi project to join. 

Injective (INJ) launches INJ 3.0 on the mainnet 

According to a recent tweet, Injective (INJ) had launched its INJ 3.0 on the mainnet. The tweet noted that this new initiative will help the INJ coin to be the most deflationary asset among top crypto coins. The tweet closed by saying, “A new era of Injective begins now.”

With the supply of INJ expected to reduce over the coming years, the INJ token could become scarce. This could increase the value of the Injective token, which is currently trading in the $25.78 – $29.74 price range, making it a top crypto to invest in.

Solana (SOL) could record a significant drop

Solana (SOL), which was one of the best cryptocurrencies in the market, has experienced a massive price drop over the last month. Falling from a monthly peak of $204.18, the price of Solana is now fluctuating between $132.02 and $159.39 on the weekly price chart.

According to CoinMarketCap, the price of Solana has dropped by 26.4% in the past month. Despite the news of Bitcoin halving and the increase in new projects on the Solana blockchain, SOL has failed to capitalize on the positive momentum. Nevertheless, investors believe the price of Solana coin will rise soon.

Conclusion 

Injective Protocol has released its version 3.0, and Solana’s price dropped. Meanwhile, NuggetRush emerges as the best crypto investment choice. Analysts have forecasted a 45% surge soon.

Visit the NuggetRush Website

 

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

 

