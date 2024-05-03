May 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusMiddle EastWorld

Number of journalists killed in Gaza ‘not seen since World War II’

By Tom Cleaver029
file photo: palestinians walk past destroyed houses, in jabalia refugee camp
File photo

The number of journalists killed in Gaza since October last year is on a scale “not seen since the second world war”, Union of Cyprus journalists’ chairman Giorgos Frangos said on Friday.

Marking Friday’s World Press Freedom Day, he said a total of 109 journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 7 last year, of whom 102 are Palestinians.

He added that elsewhere in the world, “journalism is being tested in despotic, illiberal, totalitarian regimes,” and that Cypriot journalists “stand with our colleagues who are being imprisoned and express our solidary to those who have lost their lives carrying out their duties.”

This year’s World Press Freedom Day coincides with his union’s campaign, which is titled “journalists have a voice”. The campaign, he said, aims to bring about better working conditions and collective agreements for journalists.

On this, he said “the public must understand that the better conditions in which journalists can work, the better journalism they will produce. Journalism is a key pillar which enriches and strengthens our democratic process.”

“In other words, the quality of our democracy ultimately depends on whether journalists are having a better time of it. Everyone has an interest in supporting the local journalistic community to achieve the goals we have set,” he said.

He went on to warn against financial interests negatively impacting journalistic impartiality in Cyprus, saying that Cyprus’ nature as a small country leaves the country’s journalists “particularly vulnerable”.

Later on Friday, the Palestinian Embassy in Nicosia hailed Frangos’ “brave declaration and stance in favour of freedom of speech and in favour of Palestinian journalists who risk their lives to do their job.”

They added, “the weapon held by the Palestinians of Gaza is the truth, which is transmitted by our journalists who remained there, carrying out their duty to inform.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Water to be cut off from northeast of Cyprus

Tom Cleaver

Turkish Cypriot political parties to merge

Tom Cleaver

Crossing point congestion ‘the Greek Cypriots’ fault’

Tom Cleaver

China launches sample-return spacecraft to moon

Staff Reporter

‘Weather concerns’ may delay Cyprus-Gaza aid

Tom Cleaver

Covering faces at protests to be banned

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign