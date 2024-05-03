May 3, 2024

Sunny and hot weather on Friday

By Jonathan Shkurko
Friday’s weather will see sunny skies in the morning, with a few local clouds expected to develop in the afternoon, particularly in the eastern parts of the Troodos mountain range and further east.

Winds will start off from the west to northwest direction, ranging between 2 to 4 Beaufort, gradually shifting to northwest to southwest direction, picking up speed to 4 to 5 Beaufort. Locally, gusts may reach up to 6 Beaufort, with occasional bursts reaching 7 Beaufort along the southern coastlines in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to be slightly above normal for this time of year, with highs ranging from 28 to 31 degrees Celsius in inland plain areas. Coastal regions will see temperatures around 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.

