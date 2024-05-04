May 4, 2024

The Contemporary Dance Festival is approaching

The 25th edition of the Cyprus Contemporary Dance Festival is approaching, bringing performers, choreographers and dance lovers to Limassol and Nicosia. Organised by the Department of Contemporary Culture of the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Rialto Theatre, the 2024 festival will open on May 31 and until June 23 a diverse selection of dance groups from five countries will take centre stage. Hosting the performances will be the Rialto Theatre in Limassol and the Municipal Theatre of Nicosia.

The Cyprus Contemporary Dance Festival is a leading event in the field of contemporary dance of the Department of Modern and Contemporary Culture, which has been taking place since 1998, giving the audience the opportunity to watch pioneering dance groups from the island  and abroad, thus significantly contributing to the promotion of contemporary dance in Cyprus.

The festival’s programme includes high-level performances by dance groups from Cyprus, Greece, Denmark, Italy and the Netherlands. Opening the festival will be a Cypriot production by Suzana Fiala at Rialto Theatre on May 31. The next performance will again take place in Limassol and will be a Dutch production presented on June 4. More performances will continue throughout June with shows in Nicosia happening on June 12 and 15.

 

25th Cyprus Contemporary Dance Festival

Annual dance festival with local and international dance groups. May 31-June 23. Rialto Theatre, Limassol and Municipal Theatre of Nicosia. www.facebook.com/CyprusContemporaryDanceFestival/

