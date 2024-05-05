May 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
AfricaCyprusWorld

Tatar meets Gambian president (Update)

By Tom Cleaver082
v2sdvdvdas 1714895355
Ersin Tatar with Adama Barrow

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar met with Gambian President Adama Barrow on Saturday night.

Tatar told Barrow about latest developments regarding the Cyprus problem and asked for his support on the matter in light of the fact that the Gambia holds the presidency of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

He asked for solidarity “in the fight to end the ongoing human rights violations against the Turkish Cypriot people”, who, he said, “have been isolated for 60 years as a result of the oppressive and maximalist attitude of the Greek Cypriot leadership”.

He added that the embargoes placed on the Turkish Cypriots have been done so “unfairly and unlawfully”.

Barrow said he was “very happy” to see Tatar in his country and added that he wishes to develop bilateral relations with the Turkish Cypriots through the framework of the OIC.

He added that the Gambia is “aware of the Turkish Cypriot people’s struggle”, and said he was “ready to work together to see what can be done in this regard”.

Tatar is in the Gambia for the OIC’s 15th Islamic summit, which is taking place in the country’s capital Banjul.

The summit is being attended by high-level representatives of the OIC’s 57 member states and five observers, of which the north, under the name “Turkish Cypriot State”, is one.

On Sunday, he met with Banjul mayor Rohey Malick Lowe, the first female elected mayor in the Gambia.

He said she is “known for leading efforts to empower women in all areas of life, especially in politics, especially on the African continent.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Child hospitalised after car driven by other child crashes

Tom Cleaver

Extreme weather causes power cuts across island (Update)

Tom Cleaver

Arrests made island-wide of people carrying firecrackers

Tom Cleaver

House set ablaze in Easter violence

Tom Cleaver

Police car torched in ‘organised attack’ by 100 youths (Update 2)

Tom Cleaver

Residents decry ‘suspicious activity’ in Dali factory

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign