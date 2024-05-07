May 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia police investigating gun fight in town centre

By Nikolaos Prakas00
police caution tape cyprus
File photo

A serious gun incident was reported in the early on Tuesday morning in a restaurant in the centre of Nicosia.

According to reports, police responded around 3am in the morning to a fight that took place at the premises on Stasikratous street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered an injured person of Arab origin, it was reported.

Police found two weapons, one inside the building and one outside. Preliminary information indicates the weapons were a revolver and a pistol.

More to follow.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Paraskeva and Robertson star at Bowls Cyprus Finals

Staff Reporter

Police arrest suspect in Limassol police car arson

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Mouflons beaten by Malta

Staff Reporter

Six suspects in Lakatamia murder attempt remanded after marathon court session

Iole Damaskinos

Bonnie Tyler in Cyprus for one-night show

Press Release

UNSG personal envoy on third visit to Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign